Tiger Woods to play Rory McIlroy in WGC Match Play knockout round

Woods played his final six holes in six under par to reach the round of 16 for the eighth time

Tiger Woods produced a superb burst of scoring at the WGC Match Play in Texas to set up an intriguing knockout round match with Rory McIlroy on Saturday.

The three-time winner was one down to Patrick Cantlay but played the next four holes in five under and won 4&2.

Aaron Wise's emphatic 6&4 win over Brandt Snedeker ensured that world number 14 Woods topped Group 13.

McIlroy, the 2015 winner, continued his 100% start with four front nine birdies in a 4&2 win over Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Woods, playing the event for the first time since 2013, lost to Snedeker on Thursday and was one down to Cantlay after 10 holes.

But over the next four holes he made three birdies plus an eagle at the 13th when he pitched in from 83 yards.

Looking ahead to the prospect of a meeting with McIlroy, the 43-year-old said: "That's going to be a lot of fun and I'm sure that both of us will be ready for it."

Players champion McIlroy said of the first match play meeting between the pair: "I think it's really exciting for the tournament and both of us.

"I didn't put up much of a fight at the Tour Championship [when he carded a final round 74 as Woods won the title] so hopefully I can give him a better game tomorrow."