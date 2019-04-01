LPGA Tour: Stephanie Meadow drops down leaderboard at Kia Classic

Stephanie Meadow lost her LGPA Tour card following a lower back stress fracture in 2017

Stephanie Meadow posted a final round of two-over-par 74 to end the Kia Classic in California in a tie for 55th position on one under.

The Northern Ireland woman began the final day 11 shots off the pace in a share for 35th but finished 17 shots behind winner, Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

Meadow carded two birdies and two bogeys in her closing 18 holes and ended with a double-bogey at the 18th.

She had been tied for second place after an opening round 67.

Meadow followed that up with rounds of 72 and 74 on Friday and Saturday.