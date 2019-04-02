2019 Open: Holder Francesco Molinari backs R&A call to let players wear shorts in practice rounds

Francesco Molinari's victory at Carnoustie was his first in a major

Open champion Francesco Molinari has backed the decision to allow players to wear shorts in practice rounds before this year's event at Royal Portrush.

The R&A's move follows sweltering conditions at last year's Championship at Carnoustie won by the Italian.

PGA Tour bosses made a similar decision earlier this year.

"I don't see why not to be honest. There are people playing in shorts all around the world," said the 36-year-old on Tuesday.

However, having experienced wet and windy weather at Portrush during the 2012 Irish Open, Molinari is not convinced he will be needing his shorts in Northern Ireland.

"It might not be a priority in Portrush," he joked while speaking in a teleconference at a media facilitation day at this year's Open venue.

Competitors in final qualifying will also be able to avail of the new shorts rule while the R&A says it hasn't ruled out allowing the dress code to be relaxed on extremely hot days at future championships.

While admitting that winning the Open saw him achieving his "career dream", Molinari insists that he remains hugely committed to continuing to improve as a player.

Molinari started the final round three shots behind the overnight leaders at last year's Open

His stunning victory at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, after a closing eight-under-par, was evidence of his determination to remain at the top.

"I've achieved my dream, which was winning The Open last year," he continued. "Another dream was to be one of the best players at the Ryder Cup and help Europe win the trophy back.

"I'm at the stage where I've achieved my dreams and whatever happens now is going to be a bonus. [But] I still have a lot of desire. I just want to win more. I got a taste of it last year and it was great.

"This winter I have worked as hard as I have ever done. You can see the way I'm playing, I didn't settle, I didn't stop. The aim is to keep improving and I don't feel I have reached my limit yet."

Having putted sensationally to win at Bay Hill last month, Molinari is optimistic about improving on his best previous finish in next week's Masters, which was a share of 19th place in 2012.

"The short game and the putting are the two things that let me down there in the past," added Molinari

"Obviously, because of the greens there, that's one of the biggest challenges but hopefully I will chip better and putt better this year and get a better result."