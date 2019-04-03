The Masters 2019: Graeme McDowell bids for late invite to Augusta

Celebration time for Graeme McDowell after his victory in the Dominican Republic

Graeme McDowell is among the players hoping to make a late charge for a last-minute invite to the Masters.

The final place will go to the winner of this week's Texas Open, but if the winner has already qualified the Masters field will remain at 86.

That means it's win or bust in San Antonio for Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els and McDowell.

The Northern Ireland golfer ended a four-year wait for a win at the PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic.

After last week's victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, McDowell will hope to follow in the footsteps of Ian Poulter, who was a late entry at Augusta last year.

Poulter was incorrectly told that reaching the quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play was enough to get into the Masters via the world rankings, but after losing to Kevin Kisner, the Ryder Cup star took matters into his own hands by subsequently winning the Houston Open in a play-off.

Seventeen players in the field at TPC San Antonio this week are set to compete at Augusta, but two-time Masters runner-up Els, former US Open champion Lucas Glover and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are chasing a place along with former world number one Luke Donald.