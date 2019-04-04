Jordan Mixed Open: Britain's Meghan MacLaren one off lead in first mixed event

Scottish husband and wife Scott and Kylie Henry are three shots apart after day one at -1 and +2 respectively

Jordan Mixed Open - first round leaderboard -8 D Huizing (Ned); -7 J Senior (Eng), M Maclaren (Eng); -6 M Ford (Eng), P Streeter (Eng); -5 H Sturehed (Swe), MA Martin (Spa), B Lane (Eng), R Gomez (Arg), P Angles (Spa) Selected others: -4 G Evans (Eng), E Ferguson (Sco), O Farr (Wal); -3 M Hoey (NI); -2 P Maddy (Eng), D Stewart (Sco), J Lomas (Eng), B Stow (Eng), C Booth (Sco), P Price (Wal), G Cowley (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

Britain's Meghan MacLaren produced a round of 65 to lie one shot off the lead in the Jordan Mixed Open - as men and women competed against each other for the same prize for the first time.

The event includes pros from the Ladies European Tour, the European Challenge Tour and seniors' Staysure Tour.

MacLaren, 23, who spoke out against gender pay disparity earlier this year, is the only woman in the top 10.

"I've been saying that the girls' standard of play will show," she said.

In the new event the rising male stars of the Challenge Tour face a 7,100-yard course, the over-50s from the Staysure Tour 6,601 yards and the female players 6,139 yards.

MacLaren shot a seven-under-par opening round to share second with compatriot Jack Senior, with Dutch player Daan Huizing one shot ahead.

"Given everything I've talked about over the last few months, it is nice to back it up, but I didn't want to put any extra pressure on myself," MacLaren said.

"I'm just happy with how I've played and if that puts me near the top against the guys, then that's just a bonus, really."

Scottish husband and wife Scott and Kylie Henry are three shots apart with two rounds to go - with Scott holding the advantage at one under.

"In terms of our finances, if we found ourselves coming down the stretch battling it out for the win that would be ideal - although it might not do much for the relationship," said Scott.

"There will definitely be a bet between us and it will probably involve household chores."

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

The notion of combining men's and women's events is growing in momentum. I am not sure about the concept of them competing against each other off respective tees. Setting up a genuinely fair course at the Ayla Golf Club for each constituency is a huge challenge.

However, it is a refreshing, forward-thinking idea that should be applauded for attempting to break new ground for the game.