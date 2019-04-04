Olivia Mehaffey: Royal County Down golfer qualifies in top 30 for Augusta National

Mehaffey is on a golf scholarship at Arizona State University

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey lies tied for 11th after the second round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship as a level-par 72 left her one over for the tournament.

The top 30 will play their third and final round at Augusta National just a week before the Masters.

Mehaffey carded four birdies and four bogeys in her second round and is six shots behind American Jennifer Kupcho.

Kupcho leads by one shot after the two rounds at the Champions Retreat Club.

Royal County Down golfer Mehaffey, 21, is on a scholarship at Arizona State University.

All 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National before the top 30 go on to the final round at the major championship venue.

The Masters course did not allow female members until 2012.