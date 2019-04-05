Augusta National: Hewson and Mehaffey to make history at home of Masters

Hewson helped Great Britain and Ireland win the Curtis Cup on her debut in 2016 but lost to the US in 2018

Alice Hewson and Olivia Mehaffey will make history on Saturday when they become the first women from the United Kingdom to play a competitive round at Augusta National - home of the Masters.

England's Hewson and Northern Ireland's Mehaffey finished one over to qualify for the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The top 30 players in the 72-strong field made the cut.

"It's exciting to be in that small group of people," said Hewson, 21.

The Hertfordshire golfer, who has twice played in the Curtis Cup, has played Augusta National before with her US college.

However, she added: "I've only been in February so the conditions were really different to what I'm going to get the week before the Masters.

"It will be amazing, driving down Magnolia Lane and putting yourself in the shoes of all of the amazing pros you watched on TV as a young girl - and we will be on TV this time as well."

The first two rounds were played at the Champions Retreat course in Evans, Georgia. Hewson opened with a four-over-par 76 but shot a 69 on Thursday to qualify, while Mehaffey signed for a 72 in round two after an opening 73.

Mehaffey, also 21, tweeted a short video revealing her official invite from Augusta National to play the final round and simply wrote: "Well this is exciting."

English golfers Annabel Fuller, 16, and Lily-May Humphreys, 17, both failed to make the cut but they will get to experience Augusta National in Friday's practice round.

American Jennifer Kupcho leads on five under par, one shot ahead of Mexico's Maria Fassi.

The Masters starts on Thursday, 11 April and there will be extensive coverage of the men's first major of the season across the BBC.