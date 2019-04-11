Masters quiz: Can you name the players to have won more than one Green Jacket?

Rory McIlroy was in the final pair last year but finished tied fifth as American Patrick Reed won his first major

Will this week finally be the one that sees Rory McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters?

Since winning his the Open Championship in 2014, all eyes have been on McIlroy joining an elite group of six players to have won all four of the sport's men's majors.

However, since winning his fourth major at the 2014 US PGA Championship, the Northern Irishman has endured a barren run at golf's biggest events.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 at Augusta National in each of the previous four years but while he is still seeking a first Green Jacket, 17 have more than one in their lockers. Take our quiz and see if you can name them...