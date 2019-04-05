Graeme McDowell maintains hopes of last-gasp Masters place in Texas

Graeme McDowell matched his opening three-under-par 69 on Friday

Graeme McDowell kept alive his hopes of earning a last-gasp Masters spot as his second straight three-under-par 69 kept him in contention at the Texas Open.

McDowell, who won in the Dominican Republic last weekend, was two off the clubhouse pace.

Jordan Spieth and fellow US players Harold Varner III, Adam Schenk were leading with Canadian Corey Conners and South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

The winner will secure the last Masters spot if they haven't already qualified.

McDowell's round included three birdies plus an eagle three at the 14th.

After starting his round at the 10th, McDowell, 39, followed a bogey at the 12th by picking up a stroke at the shot 13th before carding an eagle-three at the next.

Eight pars followed before he concluded his round with two birdies and a bogey in his closing five holes, which left him in a share of 10th spot.

Seamus Power, who matched McDowell's opening 69, dropped two early shots to fall back to one under which was the projected cut mark at that stage.

Padraig Harrington was facing a long wait to see whether he would survive into the weekend after a 71 left him on one under.