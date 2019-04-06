ANA Inspiration: Kim In-kyung chasing redemption at Mission Hills

Kim In-kyung won the Women's British Open in 2017

ANA Inspiration leaderboard -8: IK Kim (Kor); -5: K Kirk (Aus); -4: A McDonald (US), JY Ko (Kor); -3: Hull (Eng), L Thompson, (US), D Kang (US), SH Park (Kor), J Yan (Chi) Selected others: -1: J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); Level G Hall (Eng)

Seven years after missing a one-foot putt on the final hole and losing out on her first major title, Kim In-kyung has a three-shot lead after the second round of the ANA Inspiration.

Kim's seven-under 65 gave her a three-shot lead on eight under at the first women's major of the year at Mission Hills, California.

Australia's Katherine Kirk is second on five under after a 68.

England's Charley Hull is one of five players tied for fifth on three under.

Another Englishwoman, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, sits another two shots further back, though compatriots Bronte Law and Charlotte Thomas missed the cut.

American Ally McDonald, who led after the first round, is now tied for third alongside Ko Jin-young - the pair sit four strokes behind Kim.

Kim's missed putt in 2012 sent her into a play-off against compatriot Yoo Sun-young and she lost on the first extra hole.

It was another five years before she took a first major, winning the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns in 2017.

However, following Friday's round, Kim was reluctant to talk about her previous experience at Mission Hills.

"Sometimes it is difficult to take outcomes. I don't have control over it, that's the truth," she said.