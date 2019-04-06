Jordan Mixed Open: England's Meghan MacLaren finishes second as Daan Huizing wins

MacLaren double bogeyed the 11th on Saturday as she lost her lead

Jordan Mixed Open final leaderboard -16 D Huizing (Ned); -14 M MacLaren (Eng); -12 M Simonsen (Den); -11 J Coceres (Arg), O Farr (Wal), J Senior (Eng); -10 P Fowler (Aus), O Lengden (Swe) Selected others:-9 P Price (Wal), P Streeter (Eng); -8 C Hill (Sco), S Henry (Sco), B Stow (Eng); -6 M Ford (Eng); -4 B Lane (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

England's Meghan MacLaren finished second as Daan Huizing claimed a two-shot victory at the Jordan Mixed Open.

MacLaren began the day two shots ahead of Huizing and the 23-year-old had a five-shot lead after five holes.

However, she struggled on the back nine, finishing 14-under-par in total, as Dutchman Huizing shot a final-round 68 to secure victory.

The tournament is the first time men and women have competed against each other for the same prize in golf.

The event includes pros from the Ladies European Tour, the European Challenge Tour and seniors' Staysure Tour, with the rising male stars of the Challenge Tour facing a 7,100-yard course, the over-50s from the Staysure Tour 6,601 yards and the female players 6,139 yards.