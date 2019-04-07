ANA Inspiration: Ko Jin-young leads as South Koreans take control

Ko has won 10 titles on the LPGA tour but is yet to land a major

ANA Inspiration third-round leaderboard -8: JY Ko (Kor); -7: IK Kim (Kor); -5: MH Lee (Kor), D Kang (US); -3: J Lee6 (Kor), A Sharp (Can), K Kirk (Aus) Selected others: -1: C Hull (Eng); +4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), G Hall (Eng)

Ko Jin-young moved to the top of the ANA Inspiration leaderboard after round three of the first women's major of the year in California.

The 23-year-old South Korean moved to eight under overall with a four-under 68, overtaking compatriot Kim In-kyung who is a shot back at Mission Hills after a 73.

Four of the top five are South Koreans heading into Sunday's final round.

"I am not nervous, and I am not afraid," Ko said.

Ko has finished second, first and third in her past three LGPA starts and is looking to win her first major - she was runner-up at the Women's British Open in 2015.

The 2018 LPGA rookie of the year was five shots clear at one stage thanks to five birdies on the front nine but a bogey and a double bogey on the back nine cut that lead.

Lee Mi-hyang is tied third on five under, alongside American Danielle Kang.

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is one of three players with a share of fifth place, on three under.

Charley Hull remains the best-placed Briton but dropped back as a round of 74 left her one under, seven shots off the lead.

Fellow Englishwomen Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff saw any hopes of a challenge fall away with rounds of 76 and 77 respectively leaving them both four over.