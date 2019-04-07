Arie Irawan: Malaysian golfer dies aged 28 in China

Irawan won two events on the Asian Development Tour in 2015

Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan has died aged 28 in his hotel room during the Sanya Championship on the Chinese resort island of Hainan.

A PGA Tour statement said Irawan's death was because of "apparent natural causes" but a coroner's report had not been completed.

Irawan, who turned professional in 2013, had missed the cut at the PGA Tour China Series tournament.

Organisers cancelled the final round out of respect for Irawan's family.

Irawan, who was ranked 1,366th in the world, won two events on the Asian Development Tour in 2015.

"The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association grieve at this loss of one of our members and share sincere condolences with Arie's wife, Marina, and his parents, Ahmad and Jeny," said a PGA Tour statement.

"When something of this magnitude occurs in the golf world, we all grieve at the same time."

American Trevor Sluman was declared the winner after the tournament was reduced to a 54-hole event.