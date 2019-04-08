Texas Open: Graeme McDowell finishes tied for 12th after final round of 66

McDowell has not yet secured a spot at the Open Championship at his home club of Royal Portrush

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell missed out on the final Masters spot despite shooting a six under par final round at the Texas Open.

McDowell finished in a tie for seventh place on 12 under, eight shots off winner Corey Conners.

The Canadian, ranked 196th in the world, booked his place at Augusta after recovering from a run of four consecutive birdies on the front nine.

America's Charley Hoffman shot a five under par 67 to finish second.

McDowell's win in the Dominican Republic, his first tournament victory in four years, reignited his hopes of featuring in the first major of the year however only a win in Texas would secure him a Masters spot.

The 39-year-old began the final round with his only bogey of the day and shot four birdies on the back nine to finish strongly.

Only on day three did the 2010 US Open champion fail to produce a below-par round.

Conners, who played in the Masters as an amateur four years ago, moved into the lead with four birdies in the first five holes before his run of bogeys.

However six birdies on the back nine gave Conners the victory while his overnight co-leader Si Woo Kim shot a final round of 72 to finish tied for fourth.