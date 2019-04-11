Jamie Donaldson: Welsh golfer targets British Masters return in May

Jamie Donalson made his debut at the Masters in Augusta in 2013

Jamie Donaldson says he is "naturally" disappointed not to be at this year's Masters in Augusta but plans to return to action in May's British Masters.

The 2014 Ryder Cup winner had surgery on his left wrist in October 2018 and was sidelined in 2016 after a chainsaw accident.

Donaldson, 43, wants his wrist to be right before making his competitive comeback.

"It's a slow process and these things take time," he said.

"You can't rush them and if you do, usually you have further setbacks,.

"I've started to play quite a bit, which is great. I'm hitting the ball properly and not having problems.

"Longevity is the thing and being able to play four days as opposed to one or two days when it gets a bit stiff, so I have to lay off for a bit.

"It's part and parcel with what goes on having open surgery I suppose."

Donaldson said fellow Welshman Ian Woosnam, the 1991 champion, will relish the experience at Augusta.

Woosnam tees off at 13:41 BST and is grouped with United States pair Keith Mitchell and Kevin Tway.

"There's nothing else like it as far as Majors go," Donaldson told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's the best one by a country mile so Woosie will be loving going there and it's something that you don't want to turn down.

"He's won there before and he still plays really well. Obviously he's not going there trying to win but it's just one of those weeks that you love to go back to.

"Being a former champion you get to go back every year and it's such an honour."