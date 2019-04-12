Masters 2019: Scotland's sole competitor Sandy Lyle one over after opening round

The 61-year-old sits alongside Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia on one over par for the tournament

Masters first round leaderboard -6: B Koepka (US), B DeChambeau (US); -5 P Mickelson (US); -4: I Poulter (Eng), D Johnson; -3: J Harding (SA), A Scott (Aus), J Rahm (Spn), K Kisner (US), K Aphibarnrat (Thai). Selected others:-2: T Woods (US), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus), F Molinari (Ita); -1: T Fleetwood (Eng), B Langer (Ger); +1 S Lyle (Scot) S Garcia (Spn), P Reed (US), R McIlroy (NI), T Hatton (Eng); +2 E Pepperell(Eng) +3 J Rose (Eng), J Spieth (US), +9 P Casey. Full leaderboard Day one highlights: Watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website and app from 09:15 BST on Friday.

Sandy Lyle has carded a one over par 73 in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta.

The 61-year-old - Scotland's sole competitor in the field - is seven shots behind three-time major winner Brooks Koepka and fellow American Bryson DeChambeau.

Making his 38th appearance at the Masters, Lyle is joined on one over by Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia.

Lyle, the 1988 champion, gets his second round under way at 1330 BST.

The veteran Scot will be playing alongside Michael Kim and Patton Kizzire.

Koepka shot a bogey-free 66 while DeChambeau, who hit the pin with his second shot to the last, tapped in for birdie to also score six under.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, bidding to become the oldest major winner in history at the age of 48, is third on five under, while 43-year-old Englishman Ian Poulter is joint fourth alongside world number two Dustin Johnson on four under.

Spain's Jon Rahm and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are in a group on three under while four-time champion Tiger Woods is a shot further back on a congested leaderboard.

World number one Justin Rose, who was four over after nine, holed birdies on the 15th and 17th holes as he carded a 75.

