Masters 2019: Francesco Molinari shares early second-round clubhouse lead

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: Choose your favourite Masters shot of all time from this top 10

Open champion Francesco Molinari shares the early Masters second-round clubhouse lead on seven under with Jason Day and Brooks Koepka at Augusta.

The Italian, 36, had five birdies in a bogey-free 67, while Australian Day also carded a 67 and overnight leader Koepka birdied the last to join them.

World number two Dustin Johnson and Justin Harding are one shot back.

Ian Poulter is another shot back after a battling 71 but Justin Rose looks set to miss the cut on four over.

The top 50 players, plus ties and those within 10 shots of the leader get to play the weekend.

World number one Rose, who started quickly with birdies on his first two holes, added two more birdies on the second nine.

However, four bogeys on his card meant he was right on the cut mark at three over playing the 18th and the 38-year-old, who has twice finished runner-up in the past three years, bogeyed the last.

Four-time winner Tiger Woods and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy are among the later starters.

Magic Molinari to join elite group?

Molinari is enjoying something of a purple patch in his career, with four wins in the past year, including becoming the first Italian to win a major with his victory at Carnoustie in July.

Three birdies on the first nine were backed up with two more on the second nine as the Ryder Cup star built on a solid opening 70, meaning he has only bogeyed one hole so far - the tough par-four 11th.

But history is against Molinari: Only four players have won the Masters while Open champion - Arnold Palmer (1962), Seve Ballesteros (1980), Tom Watson (1981) and Tiger Woods (2001) - while his best performance at Augusta is a tie for 19th in 2012.

Poulter fights on

After finding a fairway bunker with his opening tee shot and bogeying the first, Poulter birdied the par-five second and then went on a run of nine pars before successive birdies on the 12th and 13th briefly put him into the lead on six under par.

However, a "disappointing three-putt" led to a bogey on the 14th and the 43-year-old finished with five pars.

"Apart from that I've only had a couple of mistakes this week," said the Englishman. "I'm just trying to be smart and not take myself out of the tournament, like I've done in the past."

On his chances this weekend, the Poulter added: "I've got a three percent chance. It was a stat shown on television that 43-year-olds have got a three percent chance of winning this week."

Curse strikes again

And the Par-three curse lives to fight another year after England's Matt Wallace, who beat Sandy Lyle in a play-off to win Wednesday's mini-tournament, followed his opening 75 with a 77 to miss the cut on his Masters debut on eight over.

Full report and quotes to come at the end of play