Masters 2019: Zach Johnson draws laughs from Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar

Johnson was not penalised for his error on the tee box

2019 Masters Dates: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National

For one moment on Friday Zach Johnson joined the amateur hackers, leaving playing partners Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar in stitches.

The 2007 Masters champion was on the 13th tee going through his pre-shot routine, swinging his driver but he swung a little too close and clipped his ball which bounced off a tee marker.

"It was a bit of a shock to him and all of us," said Poulter, who did not actually see the incident because he was getting a drink out of his bag, but was pleased to hear it had already been widely posted on the internet.

After the initial shock the Englishman said Johnson saw the funny side.

"He backed off and said, 'it's OK you can laugh'. We were trying to hold it in but we had to let it out."

Only Johnson's pride was hurt because he was allowed to re-tee the ball without penalty because he had not intended to move it.

"That was a first. I thought I'd done it all, but now I know I have," said the 43-year-old, who added Kuchar would not let him forget the gaffe.

"I actually hit a good tee shot after that," said Johnson who went on to birdie the hole on his way to a one-over 73 that left him three over for the tournament.