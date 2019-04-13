The Masters 2019: Ian Woosnam retires from Augusta for second time

Ian Woosnam is a former Ryder Cup captain

2019 Masters Dates: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before uninterrupted live coverage of the final rounds on BBC Two, with up to four live streams online. Live radio and text commentary of all four days on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details

Former champion Ian Woosnam has announced his intention to retire from the Masters for the second time.

Woosnam, who won the major tournament in 1991, shot rounds of 80 and 76 to finish 12 over par and miss the cut for the 17th time in his last 18 appearances at Augusta National.

The Welshman has a back condition and previously retired in 2016 only for wife Glendryth to change his mind.

"It's a shame because I feel like I'm still playing pretty good," he said.

"But when you're walking all the way around here with a bad back it takes the energy out of you," he added.

The 61-year old, who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, admitted he got a "telling off" from his wife three years ago, adding: "I just decided to come and play a couple more times, but it doesn't seem to get any better.

"Maybe if they will give me a cart or something like that I'll come back. That would be all right. But I don't think I'll get that.

"But it's been a pleasure being here, being a champion, I look forward to coming for many more years.

"I've got to go and have a MRI soon, but I can't see that making any difference, it's not really changed for the last 30 years."

Woosnam still plans to attend the annual Champions Dinner and play the traditional pre-tournament par-three contest.