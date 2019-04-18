RBC Heritage: Francesco Molinari struggles as Shane Lowry takes the clubhouse lead

Molinari carded two double bogeys on the back nine of final Masters round and had to settle for a share of fifth

Ireland's Shane Lowry is the clubhouse leader on six under par during the first round of the RBC Heritage, but Francesco Molinari failed to bounce back from his Masters disappointment.

Molinari had led going into the final round at Augusta on Sunday, but collapsed on the back nine as Tiger Woods won his 15th major title.

The Italian carded an opening-round three-over-par 74 at Hilton Head.

Lowry has a one-shot lead over a quartet of Americans.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is on three under, while England's Luke Donald is also in the clubhouse on one under, a shot ahead of compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Eddie Pepperell and American three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

World number one Dustin Johnson is among a number of players yet to finish their round in South Carolina.