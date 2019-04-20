RBC Heritage: Dustin Johnson one ahead of Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter

Johnson makes a dramatic escape in round three at Hilton Head

RBC Heritage third-round leaderboard -10 D Johnson (US); -9 I Poulter (Eng), R Sabbatini (Svk), S Lowry (Ire); -8 P Cantlay (US), S Piercy (US), CT Pan (Tai), KJ Choi (Kor), T Mullinax (US), E Grillo (Arg) Selected others: -7 M Kuchar (US); -5 S Power (Ire), E Pepperell (Eng); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Donald (Eng); -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -1 G McDowell (NI)

World number one Dustin Johnson will take a one-shot lead into the final day at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Following Friday's storm delays, Irishman Shane Lowry completed the final two holes of round two on Saturday morning to lead by one.

He was three ahead in the third round but had three late bogeys as Johnson putted superbly for three consecutive birdies and finished on 10 under.

Ian Poulter double bogeyed his first hole but shares second with Lowry.

World number 50 Lowry, leader after both of the first two rounds, had made only one bogey in his first 48 holes but two followed in as many holes.

In gusting winds at Hilton Head, his eight-iron at the par-three 14th found the water and a putt in excess of 20 feet was needed to drop only one stroke.

The 32-year-old was close to a birdie at the last when his chip from behind the green hit the pin but spun out of the cup and he returned a round of 71.

Johnson, joint second at last week's Masters, dropped shots at the 16th and 17th, though his three-foot par putt wriggled in at the last for a 68.

Poulter sent his tee shot out of bounds at the opening hole but chipped in for one of six birdies in a four under 67, and the 43-year-old remains in contention for a fourth PGA title.