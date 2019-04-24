Lalla Meryem Cup: Meghan MacLaren aims to top Ladies European Tour Order of Merit

Meghan MacLaren finished second at the Jordan Mixed Open earlier this month

Lalla Meryem Cup Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat Dates: 25-28 April

England's Meghan MacLaren aims to boost her chances of making her Solheim Cup debut when she competes at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco this week.

Four straight top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour (LET) have put the 24-year-old second on the LET Order of Merit, having topped the Access Series development tour in 2017.

Victory this week would put her second on Europe's Solheim Cup points list.

"I'll always be aiming for the top," said MacLaren.

"Everything I do is about being the best I can be. I had that approach in 2017 and it's something I wanted to go back to coming into this year.

"I do think consistency is one of the most underrated things in golf and winning orders of merit is probably the best representation of that."

This year's Solheim Cup will be held at Gleneagles in Scotland from 13-15 September, with Europe's team to be announced on 12 August.

And MacLaren, from Northamptonshire, has thrust herself into contention by winning a second successive Women's New South Wales Open title in March before coming second in the Jordan Mixed Open earlier this month.

The Jordan event was the first golf tournament in which men and women competed against each other for the same prize, and the Lalla Meryem Cup will be taking place at the same time and venue as the Hassan Trophy, a men's European Tour event.

"It's a really cool experience," said MacLaren. "Any time the men and women are in the same environment it creates a different kind of buzz for the players, because I think there's a lot of mutual respect and also enjoyment that we're all connected by creating a living through the game of golf.

"There has always been a great level of talent on the LET but I think now the depth is starting to show - there are new winners at almost every event.

"The exposure and profile of the men's game is a lot higher, so having these two events alongside each other at the same venue will hopefully stimulate some more interest as well."