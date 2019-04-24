Michelle Wie: Wrist injury forces American to take break from golf

Michelle Wie played with her right hand heavily strapped during a tournament in February

American golfer Michelle Wie is taking an indefinite break from golf because of a persistent wrist injury.

Wie, 29, did not defend her LPGA Singapore title in April and has also withdrawn from the Los Angeles Open, which starts on Thursday.

The former US Open champion says her decision to rest follows advice from her doctor and has been made in a bid to be "pain free".

"Health is my top priority right now," Wie wrote on Instagram.

"Had an encouraging visit with my doctor, however we both think it's in my best interest to take some time away to allow my body to heal properly and get stronger.

"Hopefully I can get back to being pain free real soon. Thank you everyone for staying patient with me. I appreciate y'all."

Wie, who turned professional shortly before her 16th birthday in 2005, was forced to withdraw mid-round from the Women's British Open last August because of pain in her right hand.

The injury has hindered Wie's playing time this season - she pulled out of the Women's World Championship in March and missed the cut in her past two tournaments, including the Lotte Championship in her native Hawaii this month.