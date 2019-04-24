Irish Open: Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter to compete at Lahinch

Poulter was part of Paul McGinley's successful 2014 Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles

Ian Poulter is the latest high-profile European Tour player to commit to taking part in the 2019 Irish Open.

Poulter, 43, will join major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett and Padraig Harrington at Lahinch in July.

Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood are also part of the field for the tournament, hosted by ex-European captain Paul McGinley.

Former host Rory McIlroy will miss this year's event to prepare for The Open at Royal Portrush a fortnight later.

"It's going to be a great tournament with Paul McGinley supporting the event," said Poulter.

"Paul's a good friend of mine - I've known him now for a very long time as a friend and obviously as a Ryder Cup Captain. He's a guy I really respect."

The inclusion of the world number 26 means four of the top five in the current rankings for European Tour's Race to Dubai will be competing at the County Clare links course from 4-7 July - joining Shane Lowry, Justin Harding and Oosthuizen.

Poulter, who finished in a share of 12th place at the Masters this month, played in the 2017 Irish Open at Portstewart in Northern Ireland but his last appearance in the Republic of Ireland was at the 2006 tournament at Carton House.