The Solheim Cup: BBC to broadcast tournament highlights for first time

Team Europe lost the 2017 Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club 16½-11½

The BBC will broadcast highlights of golf's Solheim Cup after agreeing a deal with the Ladies European Tour as part of its #changethegame women's summer of sport season.

A one-hour highlights programme will be broadcast from the tournament venue and shown on BBC Two or BBC Four at the end of each day's play, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The Solheim Cup sees Europe take on the USA in a biennial team tournament and is the female equivalent of the men's Ryder Cup.

The 2019 showpiece runs from 13-15 September at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Europe will be aiming to secure their first win since 2013 with the US team holding a 10-5 advantage since the event's inception in 1990.

The #changethegame season will see more live free-to-air women's sport than ever before on BBC TV, radio and digital platforms.

"We are thrilled to add the Solheim Cup to an already stellar summer of women's sport," director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said. "We'll be there to bring all of the key moments to the widest possible audience as the tournament unfolds."

Chief executive of the Ladies European Tour, Mark Lichtenhein, added: "We're delighted that the BBC will bring Europe's team game to the whole of the UK for the first time.

"Team golf is always an exciting way to engage fans and this year's Solheim Cup promises to be another fantastic showcase for our sport and players.

"We are confident that this highlights arrangement will introduce this excitement to a new audience which has yet to experience how unique the Solheim Cup is, not just in golf, but in women's sport altogether."

