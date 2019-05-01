Leona Maguire: Cavan golfer sets new course record to take lead in Dubai

Maguire made her Ladies European Tour debut in February

Leona Maguire has set a new course record 64 to take the lead after the first round of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic.

The Cavan native carded nine birdies and a bogey in her eight-under-par round, part of which was played under lights at the Emirates Golf Club.

Germany's Olivia Cowan sits two shots behind Maguire after a bogey-free round of 66.

New LET number one Nuria Iturrios is one further back in third.

Scot Carly Booth is tied for fourth with Caroline Hedwall and Karolin Lampert on four under.

Maguire claimed her maiden professional win in a dramatic play-off over Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Windsor Golf Classic in April.

The 24-year-old made her Ladies European Tour debut in February, having earned a Tour card in December.