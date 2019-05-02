Donald Trump to present Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Woods won his fifth Masters title at Augusta last month

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods will be presented with America's highest civilian honour by President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

The 43-year-old, who won the Masters at Augusta in April, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony on Monday, 6 May.

American Woods overcame persistent injury problems - including four back operations culminating in fusion surgery in April 2017 - to win his first major title for 11 years with a one-shot victory at Augusta.

Trump had already revealed in a tweet last month that Woods was to receive the honour following his performance at the Masters.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, introduced by John F Kennedy in 1963, recognises "individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours".

Woods is the fourth golfer to receive the accolade, after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and the PGA Tour's first black player, Charlie Sifford.

Billie Jean King and Michael Jordan are among other athletes to win the award.