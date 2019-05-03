Dubai Moonlight Classic: Leona Maguire fifth as Nuria Iturrios wins inaugural title

Itturios celebrates her third victory on the Ladies European Tour

Dubai Moonlight Classic final leaderboard -10 N Iturrios (Spa); -9 O Cowan (Ger), E Henseleit (Ger); -8 K Lampert (Ger); -7 C Hedwall (Swe), L Maguire (Ire); -6 C Booth (Sco); -5 G Cowley (Eng), S Kemp (Aus) Selected others: -3 H Burke (Eng); -1 T Johnson (Eng), L Young (Eng); +1 F Parker (Eng); +2 K Henry (Sco); +4 B Morgan (Wal); +5 A Boulden (Wal), S Evans (Eng), M MacLaren (Eng), H Clyburn (Eng); +8 C Woods (US)

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished joint fifth as Spain's Nuria Iturrios claimed the inaugural Dubai Moonlight Classic.

Iturrios dropped three shots in two holes but carded a one under 71 and a 10 under total, one ahead of Germany's Olivia Cowan and Esther Henseleit.

Maguire, who led after the first round after a course record 64, finished three shots off the pace after a 70.

Scotland's Carly Booth was one shot further back in seventh after six birdies and an eagle in a closing 67.

It was a second successive victory for Iturrios, following last week's Lalla Meryem Cup win in Morocco.

The 23-year-old becomes the first player capture consecutive titles on the Ladies European Tour since Aditi Ashok at the Indian and Qatar Opens in 2016.

Maguire, who spent 135 weeks at the top of the women's world amateur rankings before she turned professional in June, dropped back with a second-round 75 in the 54-hole event, which saw each of the 56 players play at least nine holes of one of their first two rounds under eco-friendly LED lights.

Cheyenne Woods, Tiger's niece, recorded a hole-in-one at the second hole in the final round with a six-iron from 169 yards, but she finished in a tie for 47th at eight over.