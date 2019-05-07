LPGA Tour: Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire qualify for US Women's Open

Meadow posted rounds of 67 and 71 to win her Sectional Qualifier in Arizona

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Cavan golfer Leona Maguire have qualified for the US Women's Open by coming through Sectional Qualifiers.

Meadow won her qualifier at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Arizona, following a five-under-par 67 with a 71 to win by three strokes from Jimin Kang.

Maguire was second in qualifying at Druids Hill Golf Club in Atlanta.

The third major of the season will take place at The Country Club of Charleston from 30 May to 2 June.

Fresh from her tied fifth place finish in the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Maguire opened with a bogey-free six-under 66 to share the lead.

She followed that up with a bogey-free 68 to finish second in the race for just two spots behind the Phillippines Yuka Saso on 10 under.

Maguire, 24, is back stateside this weekend to compete on the Symetra Tour as she attempts to secure an LPGA Tour card.

The US Women's Open will be the Cavan native's first major as a professional.

She has previously played the event as an amateur in 2016 and 2017 but missed the cut on both occasions.

Jordanstown woman Meadow made her debut in the US Women's Open five years ago, producing a memorable performance to finish third.