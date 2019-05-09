British Masters: Matthew Jordan sinks nine birdies to take lead in Southport
-
- From the section Golf
|British Masters first-round leaderboard
|-9 M Jordan (Eng); -7 M Kinhult (Swe), M Wallace (Eng); -6 T Detry (Bel), R Karlsson (Swe), R Ramsay (Sco), L Westwood (Eng); -5 S Crocker (US), J Singh Brar (Eng)
|Selected others:-4 T Fleetwood (Eng), R Fisher (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger)
England's Matthew Jordan battled wet and chilly conditions in Southport to shoot 63 for a two-shot lead after the first round of the British Masters.
The 23-year-old, in only his 12th event as a professional, sunk nine birdies to sit on nine under par, with fellow Englishman Matt Wallace and Sweden's Marcus Kinhult both on seven under.
Lee Westwood and Scot Richie Ramsay are in a group a further shot behind.
"I just tried to shoot as low as I could," said Jordan.
"You start to realise you're doing quite well because more people turn up and you see a couple of cameras. I was nervous maybe for a couple of holes, like around 11 and 12, and then I settled back into it which was strange."
Jordan, who hails from nearby Hoylake, registered his best result as a professional in a Challenge Tour event in Turkey a fortnight ago, where he carded a second-round 62 on his way to finishing seventh.
Tournament host Tommy Fleetwood, who was five shots off the lead at Southport's Hillside course after an opening 68, said: "I've known him for a long time, we all know what he's capable of.
"That's a tremendous first round and I think it will be good for him now."