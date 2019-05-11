British Masters: Matt Wallace and Marcus Kinhult tied for lead at Hillside

Matt Wallace is aiming for a fifth win on the European Tour

British Masters third-round leaderboard -14 M Wallace (Eng), M Kinhult (Swe); -12 R Ramsay (Sco); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 T Detry (Bel); -9 E Pepperell Selected others: -8 M Jordan (Eng), R Fisher (Eng); -6 L Westwood (Eng). Leaderboard

Englishman Matt Wallace and Sweden's Marcus Kinhult are tied for the lead of the British Masters going into Sunday's final round in Southport.

The pair are both on 14 under with Scotland's Richie Ramsay third, two shots behind at Hillside.

England's Tommy Fleetwood moved into a tie for fourth, three shots back, after a four-under round of 68.

Wallace had taken a one-shot lead into the third day but his 70 and Kinhult's round of 68 saw the lead shared.

The Englishman birdied the first three holes but a first bogey of the tournament on 12 and a double-bogey six on 15 saw him slip back.

Kinhult hit five birdies, an eagle, a bogey and a double bogey in his four-under round and took the clubhouse lead on 14 under before Wallace birdied the 17th to move level.

"Obviously I'm frustrated with dropping a couple on the 15th hole but I think I showed a little bit of character there to not let it affect me too much and I played the last three holes really nicely," Wallace said.

"I was trying to take a little note out of Tiger's [Woods] book and let them try to catch me but I hit two bad shots today and that's what happens in golf and I'm pretty happy with how I handled myself out there.

"I would have taken two under at the start of the day, seeing how windy it was. We are in great shape. It's not about winning it on Saturday. It's about putting yourself in good position, so looking forward to tomorrow now."

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood, the host of the tournament, followed a birdie on the eighth with back-to-back bogeys but reignited his challenge by holing from 25 feet for eagle on the 11th and making three further birdies on the back nine.