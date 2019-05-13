European Tour: Richie Ramsay still considering retirement

Richie Ramsay won the prestigious 2006 US Amateur title before turning professional

British Masters final leaderboard, Southport -16 M Kinhult (Swe); -15 M Wallace (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco); -12 R Ramsay (Sco); -11 P Waring (Eng), J Smith (Eng) Selected others:-10 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger), O Wilson (Eng); -9 R Fisher (Eng) Leaderboard

Three-time European Tour winner Richie Ramsay has reiterated he will consider retiring, despite finishing fifth in the British Masters - just four strokes behind champion Marcus Kinhult.

The Aberdonian had this week hinted he may stop playing when he reaches 40.

The former Walker Cup player, 35, says spending time with his daughter Olivia is more important than golf.

"It's a tough decision to make, but I would make it. She's number one in my life," Ramsay told BBC Scotland.

Ramsay's final round of 72 left him on 12 under par, with fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre tied for second on 15 under.

"If I retire tomorrow, it's the competition I'm going to miss," he said. "Going toe-to-toe with guys, needing a birdie.

"I was fighting with being away so much from Olivia. I made a plan that if my motivation is not there and I don't feel I'm spending enough time with my daughter then at 40 I can retire and be okay.

"I put a lot into this game and 99% isn't good enough for me, it has to be 100%."