AT&T Byron Nelson: Sung Kang wins as Brooks Koepka fourth

Kang went into the final round with a three-shot lead

AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard -23 S Kang (SK); -21 S Piercy (US), M Every (US); -20 B Koepka (US) Selected others: -15 P Harrington (Ire); -13 H Stenson (Swe); -10 M Laird (Sco)

South Korea's Sung Kang claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas.

The 31-year-old, who equalled the course record of 61 in the second round, had to complete 27 holes on the last day owing to weather delays.

He finished on 23 under while runner-up Scott Piercy of the United States ended the tournament without making a bogey.

Brooks Koepka, who will seek to defend his US PGA Championship title this week, was fourth on 20 under.

"These guys are unbelievable," said Kang. "The win feels amazing."