Rory McIlroy: World number four 'more likely than not' to play at 2020 Olympics

McIlroy finished tied for 21st at the Masters last month

Rory McIlroy says that he is likely to represent Ireland at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The four-time major winner pulled out of the Rio games three years ago citing concerns about the Zika virus.

"I think it would be a great experience," said McIlroy.

"It is just one of those things where it is in the middle of a really busy stretch but right now in my mind I will most likely play."

Golf returned to the Olympics for the first time in 112 years in Brazil, with Great Britain's Justin Rose taking gold.

McIlroy was among a number of high-profile players including major winners Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen to opt out of the tournament.

The Holywood native represented Ireland as an amateur but admitted that he resented having to choose between Ireland or Britain in the run-up to Rio.

"As a young boy it was always my dream to play for Ireland," he said in New York on Tuesday.

"I wanted to play for Ireland, I was very proud to put on that shirt or that blazer.

"It is the same as the rugby players, there are players that play for Ulster but they want to play for Ireland as well.

"Golf is seen as a whole island sport, just like hockey is and most other sports are."

Great Britain's Justin Rose won gold at the Olympics in 2016

"When you put the Olympics into the equation and there is a choice to be made then you really have to start thinking what are your beliefs and what are your values," he added.

"It makes you have to delve a little bit deeper. It is not a superficial decision."

Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow were Ireland's representatives in Rio.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell joined McIlroy in deciding not to feature.

McIlroy, 30, came under criticism in 2016 after suggesting that golf would not be one of the sports that "matter" at the Olympics.