Catriona Matthew to end 25-year LPGA Tour stay as she targets seniors success

Catriona Matthew

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has targeted the US Senior Women's Open title after announcing she is to end her 25-year stay on the LPGA Tour.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July will be the 49-year-old Scot's last regular LPGA event on US soil.

"This is my 25th year on the LPGA and I decided it was time," she said.

"I'm not quitting. I'll play in Europe and I'm keen to play in the US Senior Open next year. I'm moving my focus to try and win that."

Dame Laura Davies won the inaugural US Senior Women's Open by 10 shots last year and will defend the title this week.

Matthew will hope to lead Europe to Solheim Cup success on home soil at Gleneagles in September.

And, while she will not continue on the main tour, she will play in this year's Women's British Open and Ladies Scottish Open, which are co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

Matthew has four LPGA Tour wins, including the British Open in 2009, but has dropped to 197th in the world rankings.

Speaking ahead of the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, she said: "I've had a good career and everything comes to an end.

"It just hit me and I thought 'this is it'. I missed the cut in LA about a month ago and realised I'd had enough of the grind, being week-in, week-out and then going back home and having to practise, with the kids. It just got old."