The Open: John Daly's Royal Portrush buggy request 'under consideration'

John Daly has been high-fiving fans at Bethpage Black all week from his buggy

John Daly's request to use a buggy at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July is "under consideration", say tournament officials.

The 53-year-old American, who has a knee problem, has been using a buggy at this week's US PGA Championship after his application was approved under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Daly won the 1991 US PGA to earn a lifetime exemption at the major.

He is also eligible to play The Open until he is 60 after his win in 1995.

An R&A spokesman confirmed: "We have received a request from John Daly for permission to use a buggy at The Open and it is currently under consideration."

Daly's use of a buggy at Bethpage Black on Long Island has caused debate with Masters champion Tiger Woods making reference to his 2008 US Open victory by saying: "Well, I walked with a broken leg."

However, PGA of America chief championships officer Kerry Haigh maintained that the correct decision had been reached.

"We have a committee, which includes a medical expert, and they review the information, and it was agreed that it justified the use of a golf cart for the championship," Haigh said on Tuesday.

Daly missed the cut at Bethpage after rounds of 75 and 76 left him at 11 over par.