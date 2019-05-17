Charlotte Thompson & Esther Henseleit share lead at Ladies European Tour event in Spain

Esther Henseleit has dropped only two shots over the opening 36 holes

La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational second-round leaderboard -5 C Thompson (Eng), E Henseleit (Ger); -4 C Chevalier (Fra), C Herbin (Fra); -3 O Cowan (Ger); -2 M Parra (Spa), C Alonso (Spa), C Hedwall (Swe); -1 I Boineau (Fra) Selected others: +1 G Clews (Eng); +2 H Burke (Eng), B Morgan (Wal), E Givens (Eng)

England's Charlotte Thompson shares the halfway lead with German Esther Henseleit at the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational in Spain.

The 26-year-old world number 581, who carded her best score on the Ladies European Tour with a six-under 66 on Thursday, followed it with a 73.

Rookie Henseleit, who has five top-10s from her first six professional tournaments, joined her at five under.

They are one clear of French pair Camille Chevalier and Celine Herbin.

Thompson's opening round featured an eagle at the par-five second when she did not realise her ball had gone into the cup, but at the same hole on Friday she racked up a double bogey.

"I didn't hit the best shot into the green and left myself an horrendous up and down and completely mucked up my shot and hit it into a bunker and didn't get up and down from there," she explained.

"These things happen and I kept my head. I dealt with it really well and kicked on from there really."

The Chelmsford-based golfer defied gusting conditions to compile two birdies in a bogey-free back nine and said: "Normally, a 73 would be disappointing but on a windy day like today, it's a good score."

Henseleit, 20, who was the only player to record a bogey-free round in southern Spain, had a birdie and bogey on each nine in a level-par 72, while Scotland's Michele Thomson was among the players to make the cut on the number at seven over.

After this tournament there are five more that count towards qualification for the European team to take on the United States in September's Solheim Cup, which is being held at Gleneagles in Scotland.

