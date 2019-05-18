Solheim Cup: Caroline Hedwall close to securing Gleneagles place against United States

Caroline Hedwall is aiming to secure her seventh Ladies European Tour title

Sweden's Caroline Hedwall looks set to secure her place in Europe's Solheim Cup team after taking the lead at the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational.

Hedwall's two-under 70 in round three lifted her to five under, one ahead of Celine Herbin and Esther Henseleit.

If the 30-year-old claims her seventh Ladies European Tour title on Sunday, she will go top of the Solheim Cup qualifying list with five events left.

Overnight leader Charlotte Thompson had a six-over 78 to drop back to one over.

A gusting wind of 20mph made for tricky conditions in southern Spain and England's Thompson carded successive triple bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.

Hedwall had three birdies and just one bogey in what she described as a "challenging" round.

"I wouldn't say it was comfortable playing in the windy conditions but I created a lot of birdie opportunities," she added.

France's Herbin carded a 73 to drop to four under, alongside German rookie Henseleit, who held a two-shot lead after 11 holes but had four bogeys in a row from the 12th.

Europe take on the United States in the Solheim Cup from 13-15 September at Gleneagles.