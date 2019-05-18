Brooks Koepka takes seven-shot lead into US PGA Championship final round

Brooks Koepka had a relatively mixed round after a setting a 36-hole major record during the first two rounds

Brooks Koepka remains a record seven shots clear going into the final round of the US PGA Championship as he attempts to defend his title on Sunday.

Starting on 12 under, the American showed the first signs of vulnerability during a level-par third round of 70 but his rivals failed to gain ground.

World number one Dustin Johnson (69) is among four tied for second while Jordan Spieth (72) is three under.

England's Matt Wallace shot a 70 and is the leading European on four under.

Compatriots Justin Rose (73) and Tommy Fleetwood (72) went backwards with Wallace the only European in the top 14.

As the major title winners struggled to mount a challenge at Bethpage Black Course, Johnson was joined on five under by Americans Harold Varner III (67), Luke List (69) and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (67).

Australian Adam Scott (72) was another to falter after he and Spieth, who is chasing a career Grand Slam, began Saturday's round joint second on five under.

Earlier, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded his first under-par round of the championship with a 69, to sit on two over.

Brooks Koepka (right) smiles after birdieing the 13th with a 16-foot putt despite twice finding the rough

