Brooks Koepka defends US PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson second

Brooks Koepka held a seven-shot lead going into the final round, which was reduced to one shot with four holes left

Brooks Koepka held off world number one Dustin Johnson to defend his US PGA Championship and win a fourth major on a dramatic day at Bethpage.

The 2017 and 2018 US Open champion, who had a seven-shot lead at the start of the final round, saw that cut to one after four bogeys from the 11th.

But Johnson dropped shots on the 16th and 17th as Koepka, who carded a four-over 74, won by two on eight under.

England's Matt Wallace tied for third, earning his best finish at a major.

The 29-year-old signed for a two-over 72 to finish on two under, alongside Americans Jordan Spieth (71) and Patrick Cantley (71).

The top six were the only golfers to finish the tournament under par at the brutal Black Course on Long Island, which was made even harder on the final day with the wind gusting up to 35mph.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Ireland's Shane Lowry were among those to finish tied eighth on one over after both ended with 69s.

Koepka, who earned a winner's cheque of £1.56m and became the first person to successfully defend the US PGA Championship and the US Open, said: "I tried to keep telling myself I had a lead. I don't even have words for it, it was an absolute grind.

"Today wasn't my day but I hung in there. I felt like something good was going to happen. It had to. I wanted to stay patient, not freak out and not let anything get to me."

Koepka said the final round was a "grind" as he successfully defended his US PGA Championship title

Final round comes to life at Bethpage

After an almost processional opening three rounds at the Long Island course in New York state where Koepka dominated, the tournament came to life during the final round as the wind stiffened and Johnson, playing a couple of groups ahead, finally applied pressure.

Koepka's stern demeanour looked unshakeable as he set the lowest 36-hole score in majors to take a seven-shot lead, a margin which remained after the third round when he shot a level-par 70 because his rivals were unable to mount a serious challenge.

But on Sunday's back nine his driving was erratic and his approach play and putting withered.

Johnson, who holed three birdies on the front nine, closed within one with another birdie on the 15th. However, the 2016 US Open champion then handed the advantage back to Koepka with bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes and he has now finished runner-up at each of golf's four majors.

It was a nervy finish for Koepka, who also bogeyed the 17th to hold a two-shot lead with one to play.

He then hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker down the last.

However, a good recovery to the middle of the fairway and a chip on to the green helped him finish with a par to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

Koepka, who led from start to finish, has now won four majors in his previous eight starts - only legends Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods can match or better that record.

Dustin Johnson faltered on 16 and 17 as his search for a second major continues

Johnson wastes golden opportunity

Questions will remain about Johnson's ability to add to his solitary major, given the back nine collapse from Koepka.

Once the leader chalked up a fourth straight bogey on the 14th, Johnson almost immediately faltered on the 16th, failing to hole a seven-foot par putt as he also dropped a shot.

He then missed the green on the par-three 17th, which resulted in another bogey and that was the end of his challenge.

Koepka found his range from the tee to par the 15th and 16th holes, and although another dropped shot followed on the 17th, by then Johnson was in the scorer's hut checking his card.

Wallace a shining light for Europe

Although McIlroy and Lowry shone over the course of the weekend with successive under-par rounds, Wallace was the only genuine European contender.

Having almost won at the British Masters in Southport last weekend, where he apologised for showing his frustration after a missed putt on the last, the three-time European Tour winner showed that he can compete with the world's best.

Despite being a player who likes to chase a score, rather than stay patient as many advised at Bethpage's Black Course, he reached the turn at five under and looked set to improve on that after negotiating the tough 10th and 11th holes in par.

But a double bogey on the 12th was a round-spoiler and a further bogey on 17 denied him a third-place finish on his own.