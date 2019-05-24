Pure Silk Championship: Britain's Bronte Law in three-way tie for lead

Bronte Law is ranked 41st in the world

First round leaderboard -6 A Nordqvist (Swe), B Law (Eng), J Song (US); -5 B Henderson (Can), K Perry (US), T Suwannapura (Tha), G Dryburgh (Sco), J Concolino (US) Selected others: -3 C Hull (Eng); -1 M Reid (Eng); +2 G Hall (Eng), S Meadow (NI); +4 L Davies (Eng); +6 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

Britain's Bronte Law shot a six-under-par 65 to sit in a three-way tie for the lead with Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and American Jennifer Song at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg.

It is the first time the 24-year-old has shared the lead on the LPGA Tour.

Law was second at the Mediheal Championship on her last LPGA start, her best ever finish on the tour.

On Thursday, the Stockport golfer chipped in for an eagle on the third hole in her bogey-free round.

Asked if she was carrying momentum into this tournament, she said: "You would like to think so, but I think every time you step up on the tee it's a new day and anything can happen.

"You just try and go out there and play your best golf. I thought I did a good job of staying composed out there today. If I hit a bad shot, not letting myself get ahead of myself or worry about it too much. Ultimately, I'm very pleased with the result."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is a shot behind the leaders in a five-way tie on five under, while South Korea's world number one Ko Jin-young is at level par.

England's Charley Hull is at three under, with compatriot Mel Reid two shots back.

Elsewhere, England's Meghan MacLaren and French amateur Pauline Roussin-Bouchard are tied for the lead at the the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Both carded a three-under-par 68 to lead by one shot at the at the Ladies European Tour event - which is a qualifier for the Evian Championship.

MacLaren, 25, who has already qualified for the Evian in July, said: "I'm pretty happy because I didn't start that well so to come back strongly and be at the top of the leader board is pleasing."