Pure Silk Championship: England's Bronte Law retains share of lead

Bronte Law is ranked 41st in the world

Second round leaderboard -9 B Law (Eng), J Song (US), J Concolino (US); -8 M Sagstrom (Swe), C Ciganda (Spa); -7 N Hataoka (Jap), N Korda (US), N Simon (SA) Selected others: -5 C Hull (Eng); -2 S Meadow (NI); +4 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Bronte Law kept her place at the top of the Pure Silk Championship leaderboard after shooting a second-round 68 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Law shares the lead with Americans Jacqui Concolino and Jennifer Song and all three sit on nine under par.

The 24-year-old is leading a tour event for the first time in her career after her opening-round 65.

However Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, in second place after the first round, fell to 54th with a round of 75.

Charley Hull is four shots behind compatriot Law, in 13th place but Georgia Hall, Charlotte Thomas, Laura Davies and Mel Reid all missed the cut.

Law's three-under-par second round included three bogeys as well as six birdies.

"It was a battle," she said. "It seemed to feel like every time I would make a birdie and try and build on it I would have an unforced error a couple of holes later, make bogey and be back to where I started."

"I had six birdies out there, so I could have really had another low one. But mistakes happen. I'm just going to try to minimise that for the rest of the tournament, because I'm creating enough chances to where I can keep shooting some low scores."