Pure Silk Championship: Bronte Law shares lead heading into final day

Bronte Law has had a share of the lead after each round in Virginia

Third round leaderboard -13 B Law (Eng), N Hataoka (Jap); -12 B Henderson (Can), J Song (US); -11 C Ciganda (Spa); -10 M Sagstrom (Swe) Selected others: -7 C Hull (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); E S Meadow (NI); Full leaderboard

Bronte Law remains in the running for her first career LPGA title at the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

The 24-year-old from England shares the lead with Japan's Nasa Hataoka heading into Sunday's final round.

Law's third-round 67 left her 13 under par alongside Hataoka, with Canada's Brooke Henderson and American Jennifer Song a shot behind.

"I've led from the start and I kind of wanted to continue that, so that was huge to keep that going," said Law.

The Stockport-born player, who has been joint leader at the end of all three rounds, looked like she would return to the clubhouse a shot behind Hataoka but birdied the 18th - her sixth birdie in a round that also included two bogeys.

"At no point can you stop making birdies, and you've just got to limit those mistakes," she said.

Compatriot Charley Hull remained consistent with a round of 69 but sits seven shots off the lead.