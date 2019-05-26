Pure Silk Championship: Bronte Law shares lead heading into final day
|Third round leaderboard
|-13 B Law (Eng), N Hataoka (Jap); -12 B Henderson (Can), J Song (US); -11 C Ciganda (Spa); -10 M Sagstrom (Swe)
|Selected others: -7 C Hull (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); E S Meadow (NI);
|Full leaderboard
Bronte Law remains in the running for her first career LPGA title at the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.
The 24-year-old from England shares the lead with Japan's Nasa Hataoka heading into Sunday's final round.
Law's third-round 67 left her 13 under par alongside Hataoka, with Canada's Brooke Henderson and American Jennifer Song a shot behind.
"I've led from the start and I kind of wanted to continue that, so that was huge to keep that going," said Law.
The Stockport-born player, who has been joint leader at the end of all three rounds, looked like she would return to the clubhouse a shot behind Hataoka but birdied the 18th - her sixth birdie in a round that also included two bogeys.
"At no point can you stop making birdies, and you've just got to limit those mistakes," she said.
Compatriot Charley Hull remained consistent with a round of 69 but sits seven shots off the lead.