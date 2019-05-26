Jabra Ladies Open: Annabel Dimmock wins first European Tour title in France

Annabel Dimmock has qualified for the Evian Championship after winning the Jabra Ladies Open

Final leaderboard -7 A Dimmock (Eng); -6 P Roussin Bouchard (Fra); -2 M Maclaren (Eng); -1 C Lennarth (Swe), H Burke (Eng), O Cowan (Ger) Selected others:Par M Skarpnord (Swe), G Cowley (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Annabel Dimmock has secured her first Ladies European Tour title by winning the Jabra Ladies Open in France.

Dimmock beat French amateur Pauline Roussin Bouchard by one shot, finishing on seven under par after carding a 68 in the final round.

The victory at Evian Resort Golf Club ends Dimmock's five-year wait for a professional title.

"It's a relief. I've wanted to do this for so long," the 22-year-old said.

"I've been struggling a bit over the last few years since I first turned pro so to finally get a win is really special."

The result also means the Buckinghamshire-born player and Bouchard have qualified for the fifth and final major of the season, the Evian Championship, held at the same course in July.

Dimmock's compatriot Meghan Maclaren, who was leading after the first round, finished third, five shots back.

Sweden's Camilla Lennarth, England's Hannah Burke and Germany's Olivia Cowan shared fourth on one under par.