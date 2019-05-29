Scottish Open: Justin Thomas to play at The Renaissance Club

Justin Thomas has missed the cut in two of his previous three Open Championships

Scottish Open Venue: The Renaissance Club, East Lothian Dates: 11-14 July

American Justin Thomas will conclude his Open Championship preparations by playing in July's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The world number six will be playing in the event for the first time.

And having missed the cut in two of his three previous Open Championships, he hopes playing links golf the week before can help redress that.

"I was trying to figure out a little bit different way to go about The Open, a tournament that I love," Thomas said.

"I love links golf, but I just haven't played it very well the past three years. I was looking at different ways to prep and I figured there wasn't a better way to do it than go over there and get acclimated."

Thomas missed the recent USPGA, which was won for the second successive year by Brooks Koepka, due to a wrist injury and has not played competitive golf since The Masters in April.

However, the 2017 USPGA champion he says the healing process is complete and will return for this week's Memorial tournament in Ohio.

"I feel like a lot of people, guys will try to come back early from an injury and force it," he said. "I missed tournaments that I felt like I had great chances to win, but it was the right decision."