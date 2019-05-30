Jon Rahm: Former winner returns for Lahinch tournament

  • From the section Golf
Jon Rahm celebrates his Irish Open victory at Portstewart in 2017
Jon Rahm celebrates his Irish Open victory at Portstewart in 2017

Spain's Jon Rahm has confirmed his entry for the Irish Open as he bids to win the tournament for a second time.

The world number 11 secured victory on his Irish Open debut at Portstewart two years ago with the lowest winning score in the event's 92-year history.

"Winning the Irish Open was very special for me," said the 24-year-old, who has three wins on both the European Tour and US PGA Tour.

"I'm very excited to go back there and to Lahinch."

He added: "What made it all better was the Irish crowds, they were some of the best crowds I've ever played in front of - for both years, two years in a row. I'm very excited to go back there and to Lahinch.

"I've never been on that golf course but I've heard a lot of good things about it."

"It's always one of the most enjoyable weeks I have on tour so hopefully I can have a good showing again. The support I get over there is unlike any other, comparable to what I get in Spain and I love going back."

The field for the 4-7 July tournament also includes Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport