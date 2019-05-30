Memorial Tournament: Scotland's Russell Knox three shots off the lead

Tiger Woods (right) requires three more major titles to match the record of 18 held by Jack Nicklaus

Memorial Tournament first-round leaderboard -7 R Moore (US); -6 J Spieth (US); -5 B Cauley (US), M Kaymer (Ger), A Lahiri (Ind), M Leishman (NZ), V Taylor (US) Selected others: -4 R Knox (Sco); -3 D Willett (Eng), R Fowler (US); -2 T Woods (US), P Mickelson (US), H Stenson (Swe); +1 M Kuchar (US); +3 R McIlroy (NI), J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Russell Knox is three shots off the lead after the first round at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Knox shot a four-under-par round of 68 and is tied eighth in a strong field, which includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

American Ryan Moore leads the field from a resurgent Jordan Spieth by one stroke.

Woods shot a respectable two-under-par 70 at Muirfield Village.

Former world number one Woods, in his first competitive round since missing the cut at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, needs one more victory to match Sam Snead's record 82 wins on the PGA Tour.

"It was one of those days where it could have easily flipped, I feel like I could have got a few more out of it," said Woods of his score.

England's Danny Willett is four shots off the lead but it was a day to forget for both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose after three-over-par rounds of 75.