US Women's Open: Mamiko Higa leads as Bronte Law shoots one over

England's Charley Hull made four birdies in her opening round

First-round leaderboard -6 M Higa (Jpn); -5 E Henseleit (Ger), G Kim (US); -4 C Boutier (Fra); -3 A Munoz (Spa), SY Kim (Kor); -2 M Narita (Jpn), N Korda (US), Y Liu (Chn), C Ciganda (Spa), J Shin (Kor), J Korda (US), A Lee (US) Selected others: +1 C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); +2 J Ewart (Eng); +3 S Meadow (NI), C Thomas (Eng); +4 G Hall (Eng), L Maguire (Ire) Full leaderboard

Mamiko Higa of Japan shot the lowest round on debut in US Women's Open history to lead after the first day.

The 25-year-old carded a six-under 65 to sit one clear of the United States' Gina Kim and German Esther Henseleit.

England's Charley Hull and Bronte Law, who won her first LPGA Tour title last week, both shot a one-over 72.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is three-over with Ireland's Leona Maguire and England's British Open winner Georgia Hall a shot further back.

Higa made six birdies in a blemish-free round at the Country Club of Charleston - the third-lowest round in the tournament's history. The record is 63, by Sweden's Helen Alfredsson in 1994.

Law struggled to continue her momentum after winning the Pure Silk Championship and the 24-year-old was joined on one-over by defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Korea's world number one Jin Young Ko.