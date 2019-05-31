Rory McIlroy: Four-time major winner 10 behind at Memorial Tournament after 75

Rory McIlroy's errant tee shot at the 15th led to one of his double bogeys

Rory McIlroy struggled to a 75 which left him 10 behind leader Ryan Moore after the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

McIlroy's three-over-par round included two double bogeys as he could only manage two birdies.

After starting at the 10th, he birdied his opening hole but an errant drive at the long 15th saw him take a seven.

A further shot went on 17 before his second double bogey at the second as he finished the day sharing 88th spot.

The world number four will almost certainly have to break par to survive into the weekend play in the event hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Moore's seven-under-par round left him a shot ahead of Jordan Spieth with Germany's Martin Kaymer in a five-strong group two off the pace.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both carded opening rounds of 70.