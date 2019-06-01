US Women's Open: Mamiko Higa leads as thunderstorms halt second round

Lightning strikes a tree on the 18th hole during the second round of the US Open in Charleston

Second-round leaderboard - round suspended due to the adverse weather -6 M Higa (Jpn); -5 J Korda (US); -4 G Kim (US), C Boutier (Fra); -3 Lee6 (Kor), N Korda (US), Green (US), Thompson (US) Selected others: Even C Hull (Eng); +3 J Ewart (Eng); +5 C Thomas (Eng); +6 B Law (Eng), Stephanie Meadow (NI); +11 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Japan's Mamiko Higa has the clubhouse lead at the US Open after a weather-delayed second round, which included lightning striking a tree on the 18th hole.

Higa, 25, led after the first round and is one shot clear of American Jessica Korda after a birdie on the final hole.

France's Celine Boutier is tied for third on four under (alongside US amateur Gina Kim) with four holes left.

The second round will resume on Saturday (12:15 BST).

England's Charley Hull carded a one-under-par 70 to sit at level par, but compatriot Bronte Law is expected to miss the cut.

Law, who won Pure Silk Championship last week, shot a disappointing five-over-par 76 in her second round, leaving her on six over.

The second round was suspended with 45 players still in action at the Country Club in Charleston after a two-hour delay due to thunderstorms and fading light.

Higa, who recovered from four bogeys to record an even-par 71 to follow-up a record breaking first round, is the first Japanese player to lead the tournament since 2011.

A number of the tour's top players are still in touch with the leaders, including Australia's Minjee Lee (69) and two-time US Women's Open winner Inbee Park (70), who are both at two under.

Top-ranked American Lexi Thompson is at three under overall with two holes to go in her second round.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is expected to make the cut on three over, while Charlotte Thomas, British Open winner Georgia Hall and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow are all likely to miss out.